South Africa: Eastern Cape Floods Put Pay to Droughts

The city of Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), with the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in the foreground.

Heavy downpours have swept through the previously drought-stricken Nelson Mandela Bay, leaving residents in many parts of the metro area displaced and stranded.

While the rainfall is a welcome relief in the city, which until now has been battling with water shortages, it has caused havoc for the residents in a number of townships and forced the municipality to move residents and close roads as a precaution.

Some residents in the areas affected by the floods are refusing to be moved to safer areas, because they fear their belongings will be stolen once they leave their homes.

Nombeko Solani, 45, who lives at KwaNdokwenza informal settlement in Kwazakhele Township, said she would rather stay behind and make sure her belongings are safe than risk losing them.

"I don't want to leave my furniture behind, I would rather stay here than be safe somewhere and leave my things unattended," she said.

Another resident, Lindelwa Zumani, said the flooding wasn't the only thing they were worried about.

"We're not just worried about the flood damaging our furniture. Thieves take advantage of every situation. They take advantage of load-shedding and a flood isn't going to stop them from stealing our furniture."

Safety and security MMC, Councillor Lawrence Troon, said the municipality would continue to monitor the situation. "We welcome the downpours because we are in desperate need of rain as we are in the tight grip of the devastating drought.

"Our teams are on the ground, assisting affected people in the area, and we will assist the affected communities where possible and relocate those that agree. Unfortunately, we cannot evacuate people against their will," he said.

The areas affected by flooding include Missionvale, Kwazakhele, New Brighton, Jachvlakte, 3rd Avenue Dip in Newton Park, the M4, Uitenhage and Sidon Road and Cuyler Bridge in Kariega, among others.