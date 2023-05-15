South Africa: Presidency Clarifies Position of President's Advisors

The Presidency has provided an update on some positions of President Cyril Ramaphosa's advisers following reports and enquiries from media.

With respect to the individuals on whom information has been sought, the Presidency said Trudi Makhaya has completed her five-year tenure and left her position as Economic Adviser to the President on 30 April 2023.

"Since her appointment in April 2018, Ms Makhaya has helped to craft the administration's key economic policy initiatives on structural reform, post-pandemic economic recovery and the just transition.

"She led the technical steering committee that engaged with investors and coordinated the country's flagship investment gathering, the South Africa Investment Conference. Ms Makhaya served as South Africa's G20 Sherpa since 2019," the Presidency said on Saturday.

President Ramaphosa has thanked Makhaya for her contribution over the past five years.

"Trudi's steady counsel contributed to the evolution of economic policy-making since 2018, as government steered the economy through daunting economic headwinds, whilst building the case for investment and growth. We wish her all the best as she embarks on a new chapter in her career," the President said.

The President is in the process of appointing a new Economic Adviser.

With regards to Maropene Ramokgopa, the Presidency said she served as International Adviser to President Ramaphosa until her election as the Second Deputy Secretary General of the African National Congress in December 2022.

Ramokgopa has subsequently become a Member of Parliament and was appointed as Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation.

Bejani Chauke left his position as Political Adviser to President Cyril Ramaphosa in February 2023.

He continues to serve The Presidency as a Special Envoy for Strategic Relations and Investment in a voluntary capacity.

Legal Adviser to the President, Adv Nokukhanya Jele, has been appointed as gratis personnel type 2 to the United Nations.

She is supporting Adv Mojanku Gumbi in her role as Special Adviser to the United Nations (UN) Secretary General on Racism.

"This level of appointment serves as a donation or secondment from the South African government to the United Nations of Adv Jele's time as an expert in the relevant field work required.

"It is limited to one day a week until December 2023. It is common global practice for countries to second their personnel to the United Nations. The secondment bears no costs to The Presidency. She continues to perform her role as Legal Adviser to the President," the Presidency said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Due to family commitments, Political Adviser to the President, Steyn Speed, is based abroad for a temporary period while continuing to perform his role as adviser.

"The Presidency has also noted unsubstantiated claims of a conflict between Director-General in The Presidency, Ms Phindile Baleni, and the Chief of Staff in the Office of the President, Ms Roshene Singh. The two officials enjoy a positive, constructive and warm working relationship.

"The Presidency similarly dismisses claims that Ms Baleni is considering leaving her position as Director-General. Ms Baleni recently had her contract extended by another five years and has indicated her firm intention to serve out her contract," the Presidency said.