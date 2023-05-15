South Africa: Defence Welcomes Enquiry Into Docking of the Russian Ship in Simon's Town

12 May 2023
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Defence notes and welcomes an enquiry into the docking of the Russian ship in Simon's Town, Cape TownThe Department of Defence notes and welcomes an enquiry into the docking of the Russian ship in Simon's Town, Cape Town

The Department of Defence and its entities notes and welcomes the decision by the Presidency to institute an enquiry into the docking of the Russian ship, Lady R in Simon's Town in December 2022.

The enquiry will offer the department an opportunity to ventilate its side of the story with concrete evidence, and deal with allegations surrounding the purpose of such a visit in front of a competent officer of the law instead of hearsay or speculation.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.