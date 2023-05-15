South Africa: Defence Welcomes Enquiry Into Docking of the Russian Ship in Simon's Town

press release

The Department of Defence notes and welcomes an enquiry into the docking of the Russian ship in Simon's Town, Cape TownThe Department of Defence notes and welcomes an enquiry into the docking of the Russian ship in Simon's Town, Cape Town

The Department of Defence and its entities notes and welcomes the decision by the Presidency to institute an enquiry into the docking of the Russian ship, Lady R in Simon's Town in December 2022.

The enquiry will offer the department an opportunity to ventilate its side of the story with concrete evidence, and deal with allegations surrounding the purpose of such a visit in front of a competent officer of the law instead of hearsay or speculation.