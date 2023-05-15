South Africa: Ukraine President Zelensky Warns Ramaphosa Against Selling Arms to Russia

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, left, and South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa at the first plenary session of the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, 24 October 2019.

analysis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned President Cyril Ramaphosa that any country supplying weapons to Russia would be an accomplice and would face consequences.

Zelensky's warning came in a phone call with Ramaphosa which Ramaphosa himself initiated on Saturday. The day before, Ramaphosa had called Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky also said, in his daily public address on Saturday, delivered from Rome, that he had asked Ramaphosa to support his "peace formula" for ending the war with Ukraine. He did not say what Ramaphosa's response had been.

Daily Maverick asked Ramaphosa's spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, how Ramaphosa had responded to Zelensky's warning about arms sales to Russia and his appeal for support for his peace plan. We also asked him if Ramaphosa had been pursuing a specific objective, such as a peace plan, in his calls to the two belligerents. Magwenya said he would issue a statement later.

US ambassador's accusation

Zelensky was apparently responding to the accusation last week by the US ambassador to South Africa, Reuben Brigety, that South Africa had loaded weapons and ammunition for Russia on to the Russian cargo ship Lady R at the Simon's Town Naval Base in December last year.

Brigety's remarks caused a...