Morocco/South Africa: Mamelodi Sundowns Keep Calm - Amid a Sea of Red - to Avoid Defeat Against Wydad Casablanca

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says his charges must remain humble heading into the second leg of their semifinal contest against Wydad Casablanca.

As expected, the first-leg battle between defending African champions Wydad Casablanca, and the team with aspirations of dethroning them - in the form of Mamelodi Sundowns - was a cagey one during the CAF Champions League semifinals.

The match played on Saturday night in Casablanca, Morocco, ended 0-0, with both sides refusing to grant the other any advantage heading into the second leg in a week's time.

However, it will be Sundowns who will be the most pleased by the stalemate. This after they ended the match with just nine men, and had to fend off an onslaught from the home side as a result.

Les Rouges smelt blood after Neo Maema saw red for stepping on an opponent a couple of minutes before halftime. Their passionate fans - clad in red - fanned the flames of determination within Morocco's most successful club.

The incident appeared to be purely accidental (with the Sundowns playmaker seemingly carried by his momentum while trying to ride a tackle); however, after a video assistant referee review, the sequence was deemed dangerous enough for Maema to take an early shower.

Nevertheless, Masandawana used their wits to hold off any real threat from the hosts -...