South Africa: ANC Says DA's 'Moonshot Pact' Is Costing It Votes in Kwazulu-Natal

TUBS / NordNordWest / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)
A map showing the location of KwaZulu-Natal province in South Africa.
15 May 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Queenin Masuabi

A report compiled by the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal outlines the dangers that could emanate from the success of the 'Moonshot Pact', spearheaded by the DA.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has cited the DA's "Moonshot Pact" as the reason for its electoral decline in recent by-elections.

Between February 2022 and April 2023, the IFP won seven wards and the DA one from the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal. The governing party attributes this to voters being bused in and the two parties working together.

#ANCNWCinKZN #ANCAtWork pic.twitter.com/J7H9aRd3xu-- African National Congress (@MYANC) May 14, 2023

This is according to KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo's report which he shared with the party's National Working Committee (NWC) on Sunday at Coastlands Hotel in the heart of Durban.

The ANC NWC had been in meetings since Saturday with the provincial leadership discussing state structures and government in KwaZulu-Natal.

"The united alliance of the DA and IFP KwaZulu-Natal Moonshot Pact seems to be paying very well for both parties. For example, in ward99 eThekwini, ward4 Mtubatuba and ward28 Msunduzi the ANC increased its supports [sic] it received from 2021 Local Government Elections [sic]," said the report.

"It still lost the wards to the IFP because it gained votes from DA and DA effectively campaign [sic] for the IFP and mobilize its voters to go and vote for...

