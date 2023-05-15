Tanzania: Mongella Urges SMEs to Produce Quality Products

14 May 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Abdinego Martin

Arusha — ARUSHA Regional Commissioner, John Mongella, has challenged small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to manufacture quality products as the country gears towards semi-industrialised economy.

Speaking here while handing over licences to manufacturers who have met Tanzania Bureau of Standards (TBS) quality thresholds here recently, the regional commissioner stressed the importance of producing quality products as the country eyes semi-industrialised economy by 2025.

"Getting there entails manufacturing goods and products that would stay relevant in a competitive market," said Mr Mongella as he handed over licences and tested products certificates to 113 SMEs.

According to Mr Mongella, products from Tanzania have high chances of competing in the global market as long as they get a clean bill of health.

"It is for this reason that you shouldn't be taking these certificates for granted," he insisted.

He reiterated government's commitment of creating an enabling environment for SMEs to thrive.

In the same vein, the regional commissioner challenged the standards watchdog to stay true to their legal mandate.

Tanzania aims to become a semi-industrialised country by 2025, for which the contribution of manufacturing to the national economy must reach a minimum of 40 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product.

To achieve this, the country aims to transform from being dominated by natural resource exploitation activities and extractive industries to become an economy with a broad and diverse base of manufacturing, processing and packaging industries that will lead both the productive as well as the export trade sector.

Earlier on, TBS Director of Quality Management, Lazaro Henry Msasalaga informed the regional commissioner that the institution will continue prioritising promotion of standardisation, safety and quality assurance in industry and commerce through standards development, certification and registration.

"Our primary duty is to ensure that all products get inspected and certified before they reach end users," he explained.

He equally challenged businessmen to register their business locations with a view of enhancing service delivery.

