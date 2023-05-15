Sudan: Famous Sudan Singer Slain in SAF-RSF Violence Despite Jeddah Humanitarian Declaration

A Google map showing Khartoum and Omdurman, with the White Nile on the left and the Blue Nile on the right.

Omdurman / Khartoum — The famous Sudanese singer Shaden Gardood was killed during the recently renewed clashes between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Omdurman on Friday. Despite the agreed humanitarian declaration that was signed by the two parties during the negotiations held in Saudi Arabia's city of Jeddah on Thursday, battles have once again ramped up in the twin cites of Khartoum and Omdurman.

Gardood (37) died in SAF-RSF crossfire in the El Hashmab neighbourhood in Omdurman, according to a social media post by her niece. Her death came a day after the signed declaration which aimed to protect civilians caught amid the raging violence between the warring parties. According to the post, the prominent singer's neighbourhood was occupied by an especially high presence of RSF fighters.

The late singer reportedly was hiding from the shelling with her son, who she asked in a since viral social media video to "Go away from the doors and the window, in the name of Allah", according to the BBC.

On Facebook, Gardood would regularly post live videos detailing her current situation and her gripes against the ongoing clashes between the warring sides. Her last live post detailed the fact that she had been trapped in place for last 25 days, and that she was hungry and scared of the marauding packs of looters across the twin cities.

Originally from South Kordofan state, Gardood sang about the deteriorating security situation and marginalisation of her community in the South Kordofan region of El Bagara.

Jeddah declaration

The recently signed Jeddah Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan between representatives of the SAF and the RSF, states that they will affirm their responsibility "to respect international human rights law", and refrain "from any attack that may be expected to cause incidental civilian harm that would be excessive in relation to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Entertainment Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, as evidenced by the late singer's death, this pact has so far shown no indication of being adhered to. Multiple ceasefires since the clashes broke out on April 15 have also been violated, some within the first few hours of the proposed armistice.

In the declaration's text, it also states that humanitarian aid will be allowed to be distributed throughout the country. Sudan's Civil Aviation Authority issued a decision today to extend the closure of airspace until May 31, which excludes humanitarian aid and evacuation flights, on the contingency they obtain a permit from the relevant authorities.

Humanitarian catastrophe

In the violence that broke out between the SAF and RSF in Khartoum on April 15, 604 people have been killed and more than 5,000 have been injured, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

More than 200,000 people fled their homes, and millions remain trapped in their homes.

More than 19 million people, about 20 per cent of the Sudanese, are currently affected, according to the World Food Programme (WFP).

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said earlier this week that the displacement in Sudan doubled within one week. More than 700,000 people are now displaced within Sudan. According to the UNCHR, at least 150,000 Sudanese and refugees of other nationalities fled to neighbouring countries.

On May 3, UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed his grave concerns over the humanitarian catastrophe developing in Sudan and warned of the potential for the conflict to "explode into a war that will affect the region for years to come".