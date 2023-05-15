Africa: Benrhozil Heroics Send Morocco to TotalEnergies U17 Afcon Final

14 May 2023
Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Goalkeeper Taha Benrhozil was the hero, saving three of eight penalties as Morocco beat Mali 6-5 to make their first ever TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

The match was forced into penalties after a 0-0 stalemate in regulation time, and Benrhozil showed just why he is one of the top keepers in the tournament with three smart saves.

He saved Mali's last two kicks of the first five, keeping out Ibrahim Kanate and skipper Ibrahima Diarra's efforts to put his side back into the game.

In sudden death, he saved Gaoussou Kone's effort while teammate Fouad Zahouani slotted home his effort to hand Mali the ticket.

The two sides had played to a 3-3 draw in the first five kicks. Morocco had lost two penalties, Abdel Hamid Maali striking wide while Smail Bakhty's effort was saved.

For Mali, Angel Tia, Ousmane Simpara and Sekou Kone had scored. Morocco's Mohamed Radouane had scored the first before the two misses. But after keeper Benrhozil had made the two saves, Mohamed Zine El Abidine and skipper Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal responded scoring the next two to send the shoot-out into sudden death.

Mamadou Doumbia and Souleymane Sanogo scored the first two for Mali while Mohamed Amine Katiba and Hamza El Motaouakkel scored the first two for Mali.

In open play, it was a closely contested tie, with Morocco showing good tactical organization behind the ball to deal with a strong Mali side.

The opening few minutes were cagy, both sides looking to size each other up, non-committal in attack. It was Mali however who were the first to have a real threat at goal with Ange Martial Tia having three close chances.

In the 31st minute, he had a brilliant effort from a freekick just outside the area, but it came cracking against the crossbar. Two minutes later, he had a curling effort from the edge of the area after some good interchange of play from the Malians, but the effort was easily collected by the keeper.

Ten minutes to the break, they came close again, this time Mamadou Doumbia having a glancing header skid just inches wide off target.

In the second half, Mali continued to ask the questions with skipper Diarra and Tia coming close but none could score.

Morocco's best chance was on the hour mark when Radouane floated in a freekick into the area and Adam Chakir volleyed it on target, but it went against the crossbar.

With no winner in normal time, the game had to be decided from penalties.

Read the original article on CAF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.