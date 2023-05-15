Africa: Benrhozil Heroics Send Morocco to TotalEnergies U17 Afcon Final

Goalkeeper Taha Benrhozil was the hero, saving three of eight penalties as Morocco beat Mali 6-5 to make their first ever TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final.

The match was forced into penalties after a 0-0 stalemate in regulation time, and Benrhozil showed just why he is one of the top keepers in the tournament with three smart saves.

He saved Mali's last two kicks of the first five, keeping out Ibrahim Kanate and skipper Ibrahima Diarra's efforts to put his side back into the game.

In sudden death, he saved Gaoussou Kone's effort while teammate Fouad Zahouani slotted home his effort to hand Mali the ticket.

The two sides had played to a 3-3 draw in the first five kicks. Morocco had lost two penalties, Abdel Hamid Maali striking wide while Smail Bakhty's effort was saved.

For Mali, Angel Tia, Ousmane Simpara and Sekou Kone had scored. Morocco's Mohamed Radouane had scored the first before the two misses. But after keeper Benrhozil had made the two saves, Mohamed Zine El Abidine and skipper Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal responded scoring the next two to send the shoot-out into sudden death.

Mamadou Doumbia and Souleymane Sanogo scored the first two for Mali while Mohamed Amine Katiba and Hamza El Motaouakkel scored the first two for Mali.

In open play, it was a closely contested tie, with Morocco showing good tactical organization behind the ball to deal with a strong Mali side.

The opening few minutes were cagy, both sides looking to size each other up, non-committal in attack. It was Mali however who were the first to have a real threat at goal with Ange Martial Tia having three close chances.

In the 31st minute, he had a brilliant effort from a freekick just outside the area, but it came cracking against the crossbar. Two minutes later, he had a curling effort from the edge of the area after some good interchange of play from the Malians, but the effort was easily collected by the keeper.

Ten minutes to the break, they came close again, this time Mamadou Doumbia having a glancing header skid just inches wide off target.

In the second half, Mali continued to ask the questions with skipper Diarra and Tia coming close but none could score.

Morocco's best chance was on the hour mark when Radouane floated in a freekick into the area and Adam Chakir volleyed it on target, but it went against the crossbar.

With no winner in normal time, the game had to be decided from penalties.