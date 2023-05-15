Angola: BNA Develops Tools for Angola's Debit Card Use in Foreign Countries

12 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The National Bank of Angola (BNA) is working on tools to enable the use of local debit card in the countries of the SADC region and in other countries with an international payment system.

According to the governor of the National Bank of Angola, José de Lima Massano, technical teams are working on tools that will enable the local currency (Kwanza) to be used as a mean of payment in SADC region.

"The solution we are developing will allow Angola's debit cards to be used in the region and in any other country with international payment system", said Lima Massano, while speaking to press at 56th Meeting of the Committee of Governors of Central Banks (CCBG) of SADC, which took place from 10 to 12 of May in Luanda.

The debit card is associated with the current account, which allows withdrawals, payments for various services and various consultation operations in local banks'

