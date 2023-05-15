Congo-Kinshasa: Angola and DRC Agree On Anti-Fraud Strategy

13 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Republic of Angola and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have strengthened measures to prevent and fight against fraud and cross-border trade facilitation between the two countries.

The move followed the agreement achieved at the meeting between the General Tax Administration (AGT) of Angola and Directorate-General for Customs and Excise Duties on Consumption (DGDA) of DRC held in Kinshasa (DRC) on 11-13 May.

The action is part of the Agreement on Mutual Administrative Customs Assistance and the Joint Action Plan, signed between the two countries in April 2021.

The meeting has also analysed the constraints faced by the Angolan economic operators, who visit the neighbouring country (DRC), according to a press note reached ANGOP.

Addressing an opening ceremony of the meeting, the heads from both administrations - AGT CEO José Leiria and general director of Customs Department Blandine Walwom - praised the results achieved in joint meetings between the two countries, which share a common border.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.