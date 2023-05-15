Congo-Kinshasa: Angola and DRC Agree On Anti-Fraud Strategy

Luanda — Republic of Angola and Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have strengthened measures to prevent and fight against fraud and cross-border trade facilitation between the two countries.

The move followed the agreement achieved at the meeting between the General Tax Administration (AGT) of Angola and Directorate-General for Customs and Excise Duties on Consumption (DGDA) of DRC held in Kinshasa (DRC) on 11-13 May.

The action is part of the Agreement on Mutual Administrative Customs Assistance and the Joint Action Plan, signed between the two countries in April 2021.

The meeting has also analysed the constraints faced by the Angolan economic operators, who visit the neighbouring country (DRC), according to a press note reached ANGOP.

Addressing an opening ceremony of the meeting, the heads from both administrations - AGT CEO José Leiria and general director of Customs Department Blandine Walwom - praised the results achieved in joint meetings between the two countries, which share a common border.