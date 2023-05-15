Tanzania: Samia Leads Mourners On Membe's Final Send-Off

President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Sunday led mourners to pay their last respects to the fallen former Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister, Bernard Membe , who died on May 12, 2023 in Dar es Salaam after chest complications.

He will be buried at his home village on Tuesday.

Speaking at Karimjee grounds in Dar es Salaam, President Samia said Membe's demise has left a big gap not only to his family, but to Tanzania and other nations.

"His death has touched and saddened many people inside and outside the country...he was hardworking, who loved the country's development and its people not only for his nation but also for others," she pointed out.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Stergomena Tax eulogized Mr Membe as a hardworking leader who served Tanzania in various positions.

She added: "He did a great job of promoting and maintaining democracy between our country and other nations and also in international institutions and in regional areas.

"Membe contributed in building good and solid foundations in properly implementing the foreign affairs policy for the benefit of our nation. His courage and skill in building arguments, humor and love are the main marks that he has left in the hearts of the leaders and employees in the ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Minister.

"We will continue to honor all the good things he has done for our country during his lifetime."