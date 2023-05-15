Mozambique: Problems That Local Forces Face Will Be Overcome

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Friday promised that many of the problems facing the militias, known as "local forces', in the northern province of Cabo Delgado will be overcome.

The local forces are assisting the Mozambican army in its fight against islamist terrorism. Speaking to members of the local forces in the town of Mueda. Nyusi recognized that they face logistical problems but he guaranteed that these will be solved thanks to the recent approval of a law which puts the militias on a firm legal footing.

"A lot was dependent on the legislation', said the President. "This has now been passed and the local force has been legally created'.

Nyusi stressed that during his discussions with the commander of the local forces, and other officers in the defence and security forces, "I was informed about your development, your successes, and the fighting in which you have taken part'.

He praised the "great dynamism' shown by the local forces, who had "severely punished the enemy'.

"We want to continue encouraging you to strike the enemy hard', added Nyusi. He praised "what you did two weeks ago, when you went to fetch those weapons that they had captured. You must pursue them to where they are now'.

Nyusi stressed the need for the local force "to coordinate with the police, with the armed forces, and with the colleagues in security'.

He noted that the local force has organized its own intelligence and reconnaissance groups, and urged them to continue this work.