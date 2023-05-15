Africa: CAF Concludes Innovative Goalkeeper Coaching Workshop in Algiers

The first phase of a workshop organized by CAF (Confédération Africaine de Football) in conjunction with the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) for goalkeeping coaches has concluded in Algiers, on the sidelines of the TotalEnergies U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The first phase, which started on May 7 and concluded on May 11 focused on goalkeeping coaches from across the Algerian leagues while the second phase, expected to conclude on May 16, will focus on physical trainers.

The workshops are supervised by CAF's Director of Development Raul Chipenda and FIFA's Heredia Alejandro Alfredo as well as CAF-FIFA Instructor Abraham Mebratu.

The 28 Algerian goalkeeping coaches who participated in the workshop greatly appreciated the initiative saying it was an opportunity to learn and grow.

"This is an excellent initiative by CAF because it is a step in the right direction to put our African coaches on the global level. There was great response from the goalkeeping coaches who participated and they learnt a lot from theoretical and practical lessons," said Kamel Djaber from the Algerian Football Federation.

Alfredo, who is a FIFA goalkeeper coach instructor said it was a great four days imparting and sharing knowledge with Algeria's trainers.

"This is a great and important initiative and our aim was to fill the void that exists in the training of Algerian coaches," Alfredo said.

"We started by analyzing and studying the information from the coaches themselves and then we tried to develop their ideas and give them more knowledge," he added.

Algeria's Technical Director Mustapha Biskri said the workshop was hugely beneficial as it will improve the level of goalkeepers across the entire country.

"These workshops help a great deal in helping the coaches develop their capabilities. A goalkeeper's position is very important in football in the present age and it is very important to have the coaches well equipped," he added.

Biskri has lauded CAF and FIFA for the initiative, saying more of that will help improve the level of the game across the continent.

Before this, there was also a workshop involving technical directors from eight CAF Member Associations.