Africa: Mokwena Plays Glowing Tribute to 'Gallant' Sundowns After Wydad Draw

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Rulani Mokwena has paid glowing tribute to his players for their gallant fight to come off with a 0-0 draw against holders Wydad Athletic Club in their TotalEnergies CAF Champions League semi-final clash in Casablanca, despite playing half of the game with 10 men.

Sundowns were reduced to 10 men in the 42nd minute following Neo Maema's sending off, and had a late sending off of substitute Marcelo Allende.

"I am proud of these players for their gallant performance in very difficult circumstances. They showed incredible work rate and tactical discipline as well as adaptation to a tough situation. They need a lot of appreciation these players because they were fantastic," Mokwena noted.

He added; "Before the red card we were really good and we had moments in the game where we had 65pc possession and we were excellent. But after the red card you definitely have to adapt as a team. Under the circumstances, the emotion is that this feels like a win."

Heading to next weekend's return tie in Pretoria, Mokwena has urged his players to keep their feet grounded and know the task remains tough.

"It is never over. This is the Champions League and we are still playing against a very good team with good players. It is only halftime. We have to keep our feet firmly on the ground and remain focused. We have a stadium that can push us in Pretoria and we trust in the players to continue the good work," the youthful tactician stated.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa South Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Sundowns' Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil also shared his coach's sentiments, saying they had to re-design their strategy after Maema's red card.

"We played a very high level match and wanted to win. But after the red card, we had to implement new methods of play. We made a great effort and defended as a team. Now we will prepare for the return fixture which will not be easy but we will do our best to win," noted the centre back.

Meanwhile, Sundowns' Moroccan defender Abdelmounaim Boutouil also shared his coach's sentiments, saying they had to re-design their strategy after Maema's red card.

"We played a very high level match and wanted to win. But after the red card, we had to implement new methods of play. We made a great effort and defended as a team. Now we will prepare for the return fixture which will not be easy but we will do our best to win," noted the centre back.

Sundowns will progress to their first final since winning the Cup in 2016 with a win, but they will be out to avoid any scoring draw as it will take the Red Castle through to a second consecutive final.