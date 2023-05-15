Africa: Wydad Coach Vandenbroeck Remains Confident of Qualification

Despite playing to a 0-0 draw with Mamelodi Sundowns after enjoying a numerical advantage for the whole second half, Wydad Athletic Club's coach Sven Vandenbroeck remains confident they can still beat the South Africans next week in Pretoria and qualify for the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

The two sides played to a 0-0 draw in Casablanca on Saturday night, and heading to a tough hunting ground in Pretoria, Wydad will need in the least, a scoring draw to earn a place in the final and keep their title defense hopes alive.

"On the offensive side, we didn't find enough space to create much danger. We came against a very well-organized team which plays with maturity and with very good technical qualities which allow them, even under pressure to get the ball out very easily," the tactician, just recently appointed to the team stated.

He adds; "We have one week to work on several areas and we will try to be ready. We hope for a better result. The game is still open for both teams but I am confident with my team that we can still qualify."

The tactician who returned to Morocco after a stint with AS FAR in the 2021-22 season says the coming week will give him time to implement more of his ideas to the team and plan for the right tactical approach to break a resilient Sundowns side.