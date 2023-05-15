Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Leaves for China

13 May 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 13 May 2023 - On the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President Isaias departed for Beijing in the mid-afternoon hours today, 13 May for a four-day official visit to China.

President Isaias is accompanied by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, Minister of Finance and National Development Dr. Gergis Teklemicael, as well as Minister of Trade and Industry Mr. Nesredin Mohammed-Saleh.

The two Heads of State will discuss political, economic, finance and development, and, trade issues to further consolidate the warm bilateral partnership that exists between the two countries.

President Isaias Afwerki and President Xi Jinping will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.