Eritrea: President Isaias Afwerki Leaves for China

Asmara, 13 May 2023 - On the invitation of President Xi Jinping, President Isaias departed for Beijing in the mid-afternoon hours today, 13 May for a four-day official visit to China.

President Isaias is accompanied by Foreign Minister Osman Saleh, Minister of Finance and National Development Dr. Gergis Teklemicael, as well as Minister of Trade and Industry Mr. Nesredin Mohammed-Saleh.

The two Heads of State will discuss political, economic, finance and development, and, trade issues to further consolidate the warm bilateral partnership that exists between the two countries.

President Isaias Afwerki and President Xi Jinping will also discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.