opinion

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is in a sorry state, and it's not hard to see why. A quick glance at the headlines will reveal a country rife with armed groups, corruption, and poverty. And who do the leaders of the DRC point their grubby fingers at for all these problems? Drumroll, please...Rwanda! Yes, because it's obviously their neighbor's fault that they can't get their act together.

Oh, DRC, the land of perpetual chaos! It's been over a century, and they just can't catch a break. They've got armed groups coming out of every nook and cranny, humanitarian missions trying to clean up the mess, and peacekeeping forces attempting to bring some order. And what do they have to show for it? A mind-boggling assortment of 252 local armed groups and 14 foreign armed groups, according to the recent reports by the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Reintegration and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS). But wait, hold on a second, who's the scapegoat for all this madness? You got it, Rwanda! Because clearly, in this intricate web of chaos, blaming Rwanda is the most logical thing to do. It's all their fault, right? Please, spare me the delusions!

Let's cut the baloney and look at the cold, hard facts, shall we? The DRC's neighbors have been plagued by armed groups operating from within the DRC. Historical examples include Angola's UNITA, as well as present-day culprits like the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), The Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), and The National Liberation Forces (FNL), and don't even get me started on FDLR. These guys are genocidal maniacs who have been terrorizing the region for decades. But wait, there's more! We have locally grown armed groups such as CODECO, currently on a killing rampage. Now, you'd think that with this captivating collection of malevolent actors right within their own borders, the brilliant leaders of the DRC would have plenty of culprits to point fingers at. But no! They insist on fixating solely on Rwanda. Ah, the Congolese way of reasoning--truly a marvel to behold!

Now, it's time to take a closer look at the latest "brilliant" strategy cooked up by the Congolese authorities to tackle the pesky M23 Congolese rebels. They call it the "Revolutionary War" doctrine, but let's not be fooled by the grandiose name. it's nothing more than a collection of utterly savage tactics, such as psychological warfare, torture, and even ethnic cleansing. Oh, but it gets worse! They've also decided to bring illegal armed groups into the mix, calling them "Wazalendo." Because, you know, when you're facing a local insurgency, the best thing to do is to make the situation even more chaotic, right? With these awful strategies ripped straight from the pages of a dystopian nightmare, it's no wonder the Congolese population is feeling utterly disheartened about their future prospects.

In spite of the persisting turmoil in the DRC, fear not, for MONUSCO, the UN exorbitantly expensive peacekeeping force, has once again assumed the mantle of savior. Despite their track record of failures spanning over two decades, they have been granted a renewed mandate by both the DRC and the security council. But why deviate from the established tradition, right? To make it worse, President Tshisekedi has taken matters into his own hands by issuing an ultimatum to the East African Regional Force (EACRF), whom he graciously invited just a few months ago.

That's not all, DRC is pulling out all the stops in their quest for a military victory! Recently, The Congolese President decided to throw another party and invite the SADC forces to join in on the fun. Yes, you heard it right--another foreign force to try their luck at achieving the military victory that has been slipping through the fingers of the Congolese for a whole year. Because why bother with fresh ideas or innovative approaches when you can simply rinse and repeat? Just keep doing the same thing over and over again, and maybe, just maybe, this time it will work like magic. Oh, the sheer marvel of it all!

Let's confront the harsh reality, shall we? It is absolutely crucial for the DRC to break free from its addiction to pointing fingers at external entities and start shouldering the responsibility for its internal mess. Instead of constantly begging for outside help, why not invest in building a functional government and a disciplined military? It's about time the DRC stepped up and showed some real leadership, taking control of its own destiny. Because, let's be honest, persisting in repetitive actions while hoping for different results is the trademark of a Congolese politician. How utterly ironic!