Rwanda: Cycling - May Stars to Compete in Three Races in Europe

Rwandan Cycling team, May Stars, has confirmed a roster of riders who will be competing in the upcoming three-race series that will take place in Europe between May and end June.

The team's riders will have their first test during the Tour of Estonia 2023, a UCI Europe Tour calendar class 2.1, which will run from May 26-28 in Estonia before shifting to France where they will take part in the 68th Ronde de L'Oise, a French 2.2 race, slated for from June 1-4 June.

They will conclude their race tour in the Aziz Shusha that will take place in Azerbaijan from June 7-11.

The first delegation left Kigali on Friday while other members will join them this week.

With its level of races, under different conditions, the team hopes the three races will provide an ideal of sharpening riders and improve their level of performance.

Besides the physical race, riders are set to learn more skills necessary for professional cycling.

"The races are a great opportunity for us to compete with very experienced riders and we want to use the chance to learn a lot. We shall be competing in several competitions and we want to win several stages," said May Stars president Samuel Rukundo.

The roster that will be used in the next three races include Eritreans Abel Berhane, Simon Aytsegeb and Filmon Tekie as well as Rwandan riders Shemu Nsengiyumva, Felecien Hakizimana, Jean Nepo Bigirimana and Elie Kwizera.

May Stars made their debut in international cycling competitions during the 2023 Tour du Rwanda although its riders struggled to impress.

The Kigali-based club landed a late selection to participate in the tournament, after Benediction Kitei Pro 2020 announced their withdrawal from the prestigious race after failing to register as a UCI Continental team which as a result saw them restricted from participating.