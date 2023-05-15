Uganda: Tomato Ansal F1 Is a Game-Changer for Farmers in Uganda

Tomatoes are one of the most widely consumed vegetables globally, and Uganda is no exception.

The tomato industry in Uganda has been growing steadily over the years, with farmers adopting new varieties to boost their yields and increase their income.

One of the tomato varieties that has had a significant impact on farmers' income in Uganda is the Tomato Ansal f1.

The Tomato Ansal f1 is a hybrid variety of tomato that was developed by East-West Seed Company. It is a determinate variety, meaning that it grows to a specific height and then stops, making it ideal for small-scale farmers who have limited space.

The Tomato Ansal f1 is also known for its high yields, disease resistance, and excellent fruit quality, making it a popular choice among farmers.

Since its introduction to the Ugandan market, the Tomato Ansal f1 has had a significant impact on the farmers' income.

According to Kisomose Benon, one of the agronomists in Uganda, the farmers who have adopted this variety have yields that are almost double those of the local varieties, leading to increased profits.

For example, he says that with good agronomist practises, one plant can yield up to 200 tomatoes, and indeed, this has been witnessed on different farms in Uganda.

This has improved income, and it has enabled farmers to invest in better farming practises, expand their farms, and provide better living conditions for their families.

As a result, Uganda has seen an increase in tomato production to 37,654.34 metric tonnes in 2021, growing at an average annual rate of 4.07%. The tomatoes have attracted exports from countries such as South Sudan and Europe, among others.

However, despite the high yields, farmers need to exercise caution during the post-handling of the Tomato Ansal f1 to ensure that they get the most out of their harvest, Benon adds. This variety is prone to cracking and bruising, especially during transportation, storage, and handling.

As such, farmers need to handle the fruits carefully, using appropriate equipment and packaging to avoid damage. They should also ensure that the tomatoes are harvested at the right time to avoid over-ripening or under-ripening.

The Tomato Ansal f1 has been a game-changer for farmers in Uganda, with its high yields and disease resistance improving their income significantly. However, farmers must exercise caution during the post-handling of the fruits to avoid damage and ensure that they get the most out of their harvest.

By adopting this variety and implementing proper post-handling practises, farmers can continue to improve their yields, boost their income, and contribute to the growth of the tomato industry in Uganda.