South Africa: 'I'm No Fugitive - I Emigrated to Dubai,' Says Gupta Inc's Salim Essa

analysis

The controversial businessman says he left SA well before the State Capture Commission started its work and did so in search of a better life for his family -- not to evade justice in his homeland.

Salim Essa says he is willing to put up a "reasonable amount" of cash to keep alive his legal challenge of the State Capture report. He says the R5-million demanded by South Africa's courts is "patently extortionist".

Essa, a key player in the Gupta brothers' network, filed a high court application last August to overturn the report as it relates to him. The State Capture Commission, represented by the State Attorney, countered with an interlocutory application for the security of costs amounting to R5-million.

This is partly because the commission deems Essa a fugitive from justice, making the chances of recovering taxpayer funds a concern should he lose the case.

Essa is opposing the application for security for costs and has submitted a 23-page answering affidavit in which he challenges the commission's contention that he is a fugitive.

He also labels as defective and "patently extortionist" the commission's R5-million demand for security and says it is aimed at shutting the door on his review bid.

It would be more apt, he says, for the registrar of the high court to determine a reasonable amount, one that he would be willing to abide by.

Besides, says Essa, the State Attorney cannot...