Uganda: UBL , Kabaka Foundation Commission Shs600 Million Sanitation Blocks

Uganda Breweries Limited in partnership with the Kabaka Foundation have commissioned the Namuwongo sanitation block which is one of the 8 blocks that have been constructed in Katwe, Mulago, Mengo, Nakulabye,

Kireka, Nateete, Lubiri, and Namuwongo over the past two years.

These sanitation blocks will give residents of these respective communities easy access to clean water

and sanitation services.

Uganda over the past two decades has experienced economic growth which has led to large population movements from rural areas to informal settlements around urban centers.

The increase in population has caused stress on the water and sanitation services that exist in urban areas. Out of its population of 45 million people, 38 million people that is, about 83% of the population lack access to a reliable source of water, and 7 million people lack access to improved sanitation solutions.

Speaking during the commissioning of the Namuwongo sanitation block, Uganda Breweries Corporate Relations Director, Juliana Kagwa emphasized the brewery's commitment to improving access to water, sanitation, and hygiene to various communities across Uganda that have a hard time accessing clean and safe water or toilets and bathrooms.

"As the brewery, we are deliberate in finding ways to create impact communities because we are part of society. This makes us optimistic that the construction of these reliable water supply facilities in these areas is going to play a huge role in easing access to clean and safe water, which will ensure healthier communities," Kagwa said.

The eight sanitation blocks comprise of a urinal section, 2 male toilets, 1 bathroom, 1 male seat toilet for disabled persons, 2 female toilets, 1 bathroom, and 1 female seat toilet for disabled persons.

This all together is going to serve an average population of 1,900

people per block, summing to 15,200 beneficiaries. The sanitation blocks will be accessible to the community members 24/7 and will contain running water in the toilets, bathrooms, and handwashing area.

Robert Wagwa Nsibirwa, the second Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of the Buganda Kingdom thanked UBL for the continuous support in improving the levels of sanitation in various areas around the suburbs of Kampala and beyond.

"The need for accessible water sources that have clean and safe water cannot be ignored because the lack of those facilities means that the people's health in those particular communities is at great risk. Therefore interventions such as these will help to prevent those health hazards in our communities. Now that you have received these facilities, let it be everyone's responsibility to take good care of these facilities and maintain good hygiene so that they can serve us for many years to come and most importantly, sustainably manage the project after it has been handed over," Nsibirwa said.

"I also thank the local leaders of the respective areas who have collectively worked with their respective communities to support the project implementers. Your love and dedication to your community and the people is what has made this possible."

This initiative is under Uganda Breweries' Society 2030 sustainability action called 'Water of Life,' which covers UBL's work in replenishing and enhancing access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) in communities across the country.