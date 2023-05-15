Kenya: Yes, I Know I've Lost Weight and It's Deliberate - President Ruto

Nairobi — President William Ruto has responded to speculation about his health, explaining that his recent weight loss is a result of irregular eating patterns due the pressure of campaigning for the 2022 election.

In a joint media interview on Sunday, the President acknowledged that he had put on weight due to the stress of the campaign trail, which left him with little time to exercise and often resulted in overeating.

"I had an original fit that in the last one and a half to two years. We went into elections and you know when you have elections you have a lot of pressure, sometimes you take out the pressure on food," he Head of State told journalists, "You have to do this and that and you don't have time to go and exercise and sometimes you eat. Because you don't know when you will get the next meal, sometimes you overeat."

However, since taking over office, President Ruto said he has made a conscious effort to lose weight, recognizing the demands of his position and the need to stay alert and focused.

He emphasized that his weight loss was a deliberate choice, stating, "I decided to cut it down because ile kibarua niko nayo si kidogo (the task ahead is not simple). So, you need to be alert ndo kazi iweze kusonga for things to go as planned."