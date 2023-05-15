Somalia: Massive Flooding Forces 200,000 People to Flee Homes in Somalia

The town of Belet Weyne in the Hiraan region of Somalia as seen from the air submerged in flood waters from the Shabelle river on 30 April 2018. Belet Weyne is currently experiencing its worst flooding ever and over 150,000 people have been displaced.

At least 200,000 people were displaced due to flash flooding in central Somalia as the Shabelle River burst its banks and submerged roads, reports AFP.

Heavy rainfall in Beledweyne town in the Hiran region of Somalia caused the water levels of the Shabelle River to rise sharply, leading to the displacement of the town's inhabitants. Thousands have been forced to leave their homes, and this number is expected to increase.

Residents were seen wading through flooded streets, carrying their belongings on top of their heads in search of refuge, according to AFP.

Three people were reported dead as a result of the floods.

The situation exacerbates the challenges faced by Somalia, as the country is already grappling with a severe drought that has pushed millions of people to the brink of famine. Additionally, Somalia has been dealing with an ongoing Islamist insurgency for many years.

According to experts, the frequency and intensity of extreme weather events are on the rise due to climate change. Unfortunately, Africa, despite contributing the least to global warming is bearing the brunt.

Local authorities are making efforts to assist those affected by the flooding.