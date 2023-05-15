Tanzania: Yanga, Unicef Join Fight Against Cholera

YOUNG Africans, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner's Office, through the Regional Health Office, have joined together to provide education on the Cholera outbreak.

The awareness event was held recently at the Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam during the CAF Confederation semifinal first leg match between Yanga and Marumo Gallants.

The team's CEO, Andre Mtine, told the 'Sunday News' that they offered an awareness exercise to all the fans who arrived at the stadium.

During the event, Mtine urged for increased awareness in preventing and controlling all water-borne diseases, especially cholera.

Mtine said the measures to be taken by Yanga include the availability and use of clean drinking water by boiling and treating water with chlorine.

Second, address poor sanitation and personal hygiene.

The campaign also includes educating the community on the correct use of the toilet and removing liquid waste and industrial waste.

Thirdly, the campaign aims in improving personal hygiene and proper food hygiene and safety, washing with clean water before eating or when preparing the child's food and ensuring drinking water is kept in clean, covered container at all times.

Mtine said that Yanga and the Regional Commissioner's Office are proactively addressing the situation by launching a campaign to raise awareness and sustainably educate the public.

The programme will include community outreach programmes, public awareness campaigns and educational materials such as flyers and radio broadcasts.

"We are delighted to partner with the RC's Office in this crucial campaign to raise awareness of the Cholera outbreak.

"As a sports club, we are committed to promoting our fans and community's health and well-being."

Chief Medical Officer of the Dar es Salaam Region, Rashid Mfaume, told the press, it is a vital partnership that UNICEF and Yanga have placed to address public health challenges.

"This partnership with Yanga exemplifies how cooperation between stakeholders can be essential in addressing public health challenges.

"We are happy to collaborate with Yanga to increase public health awareness in the fight against the cholera outbreak."