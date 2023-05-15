South Africa: Stage 4 and 6 Load Shedding to Be Implemented Until Further Notice

Eskom is expected to alternate load shedding between Stages 4 and 6 for the rest of this week.

Stage 4 will be implemented between 5am and 4pm followed by Stage 6 between 4pm and 5am every day.

The State power utility said although a generating unit at Kriel Power Station was brought back to service over the weekend, breakdowns still remain high, leaving some 18 016MW of generating capacity offline with a further 3 987MW out of service for planned maintenance.

"In the same period, two other generation units at Kriel and a unit at Matla power stations were taken out of service due to breakdowns. In addition, the delay in returning units to service at Arnot, Camden, Kendal and two units each at Hendrina and Tutuka power stations continue to add to the current capacity constraints.

"The team is working around the clock to ensure that generating units are returned to service as soon as possible," Eskom said.

The electricity provider once again called on South Africans to conserve electricity.

"We thank those South Africans who do heed the call to use electricity sparingly and efficiently, including switching off geysers from 5pm to 9pm, in helping to alleviate the pressure on the power system and avoiding higher stages of load shedding," Eskom said.