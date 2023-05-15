South Africa: Condolences for Ambassador Masetlha

South Africa's ambassador to Algeria, Billy Masetlha, has passed away, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation has said.

Masetlha passed on Sunday, 14 May 2023, after a long illness. He was 68.

According to a statement, Masetlha served the government in various capacities, including as Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency.

"He was deeply involved in the anti-apartheid movement, including as a member of Umkhonto we Sizwe," the statement read.

He was exiled in Botswana and Zambia and during this time, he worked with the youth and student organisations in the fight against the apartheid regime.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Dr Naledi Pandor, said South Africa had lost an experienced and dependable representative and a firm believer in the ideals and goals of Pan-Africanism.

"We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Ambassador Masetlha," said the Minister.