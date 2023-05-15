Ethiopia: Labour Market, Migration Information System Crucial to Avoid Problems of Citizens Working Abroad - PM Abiy

Addis Ababa — :- Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said the labor market and migration information system, operationalized by the Ministry of Labor and Skills is crucial to fill foreign employment gaps and avoid problems which citizens have been facing abroad.

The premier made the remark today after visiting the Labour Market and Migration Information System, which was developed and put into operation by the Ministry of Labor and Skills.

"Today, I visited the Labor Market and Migration Information System, which has been put into operation by the Ministry of Labor and Skills."

"The role of the system in modernizing the information management system of citizens working abroad in avoiding the problems that they used to face and filling employment gaps is significant," he added.