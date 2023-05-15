Somalia: Somali President Lays Flowers At Syl Monument On Youth Day

15 May 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — Youth in the Somali capital turned up in large numbers to mark the 80th anniversary of the Somali Youth League Day as the country at war with Al-Shabaab.

The day is held every year to celebrate Somalia's first youth-driven political party which was founded on 15th May 1943 and played a key role in the struggle for independence.

President Hassan Sheikh joined hundreds of youth in a walk and laid a wreath of flowers in honour of independence heroes, at the Somali Youth League (SYL) monument on Monday.

The head of the state has lauded the role of the Somali youth in the freedom, unity, and state-building of the country, according to a statement issued by Villa Somalia.

Mohamud encouraged Somalis wherever they are to preserve the history of their struggle for independence which symbolizes the courage, determination and resilience of the nation.

According to available statistics, over 70 percent of Somalia's population is under 30 years of age. The president paid tribute to the 13 youths who led the independence and unity.

