Ethiopia: Activities Being Carried Out to Produce Air Pollution Free Aviation Fuel in Ethiopia - Ethiopian Airlines

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines Group said activities are being carried out to produce air-pollution-free aviation fuel, according to the Ethiopian Airlines Group, Board Chair, Girma Wake.

Ethiopian is in a position to achieve the commitment set by ICAO to fly net zero emission by 2050, it was indicated.

Ethiopian Airlines Group Board Chairman, Girma Wake said that theAirlines is adopting modern practices by following changing circumstances of the aviation industry.

Accordingly, a study has been completed to locally produce air pollution free aviation fuel, he said.

Girma added that consultation with the government and the private sector with a view to taking practical action is underway.

The Boeing Company, Airbus and IATA are providing support to us, he said.

"The study was completed and we want to expand it with relevant government and private stakeholders. The aircrafts that have come out lately are using it, which means it's definitely something that can be distributed around the world. In Ethiopia, there are many things that can be used for that production. It's a matter of producing at the factory level. We want individuals, government organizations, and us to come together and let Ethiopia get there first, without being left behind. Hopefully, we'll be there before 2050. The government is working on it. Boeing is helping us, Airbus is helping us, and so we believe we will get there."

Ethiopian Airlines Group, CEO Mesfin Tassew on his part stated that activities have been initiated to produce air pollution-free fuel in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Environment Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The airline is working closely with fuel supply companies and technology institutions.

"ICAO recently issued a plan that states that the aviation industry must be carbon neutral by 2050. Ethiopian Airlines should also fulfill that target. We are also discussing on how to start and grow this sustainable aviation fuel (SAF0 at Boeing aircraft. This SAF must be produced in a special way; the input is agricultural products. We need factories that will allow us to convert it into jet fuel, so we are talking with fuel suppliers and companies that have the technology, and we will find a way to produce this fuel in Ethiopia."

Air pollution-free aviation fuel is produced from feed by-products and avoids carbon emissions throughout the life cycle.

Air pollution-free aviation fuel derived from various by-products is called Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).