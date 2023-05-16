Zimbabwe Music Awards 2023 - Freeman HKD, Feli Nandi and Gemma Lead Nominations

The nominees for the 2023 edition of the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMAs) have been announced ahead of the gala ceremony at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare, on 3 June.
Leading the nominations is Freeman HKD with five nods, followed by Feli Nandi and Gemma Griffiths with four apiece. Saintfloew, Leo Magoz and Janet Manyowa have three nominations each, while Fusion 5 Mangwiro, Mark Ngwazi, Dorcas Moyo, Hillzy, Andrea The Vocalist, Ishan, Nox and Vabati VaJehova have two nominations each.
The event will run under the theme Re-Imaging the Industry to celebrate the hard work, dedication, and success of artists and professionals who have made significant contributions to the Zimbabwean music industry over the past year.
"The list of nominees showcases the brightest and the most promising stars in the music industry in 2022, and we look forward to seeing their continued success in the future," ZIMAs said. "A point to note is that we have a few artists that definitely should be in the running but for one reason or another, they did not submit for consideration. It is important to note that one of the key rules we live by at ZIMA is that 'No submission, no entry'.
"We also had a number of eligible entries that came in albeit after the closing of submissions. According to our rules, this is an automatic disqualification. Another challenge we have faced is the classification of songs into genres. Going forward we will need to work together with all stakeholders to help artists submit [their works] to the correct categories."
Below is the full list of nominees:
Best Group/Duo
Fusion 5 Mangwiro
Vabati VaJehova
The Vine
Indosakusa
Best Newcomer
Saintfloew
Leo Magozz
Andrea The Vocalist
Cleo Arie
Best Album
Izwi - Feli Nandi
David & Goliath - Freeman HKD
Tinosvitswa Nashe - Alick Macheso
Bvudzi Rangu Ramera - Dorcas Moyo
Best Zimdancehall
Guspy Warrior
Freeman HKD
King Shaddy
Ricky Fire
Best Sungura
Leonard Karikoga Zhakata
D.T Bio Mudimba
Mark Ngwazi
Alick Macheso
Best Afropop/Afrofusion
Feli Nandi
Gemma Griffiths
Msizkay
Ishan
Best Hip Hop
Saintfloew
Hillzy
Leo Magozz
ScripMula
Best Collaboration
Freeman HKD ft. Christopher Martin - 'Zimbabwean Queen'
Leo Magozz & Friends - 'Fire Emoji Remix'
Gemma Griffiths ft. Enzo Ishall - 'Huya Tinamate'
Ishan ft. Annatoria - 'Lola'
Best Contemporary Gospel
Andrea The Vocalist
Everton Mlalazi
Janet Manyowa
The Vine
Best Traditional Gospel
Vabati VaJehova
Benny Hadassah Muzanamombe
Dorcas Moyo
Mannerz
Best R&B and Soul
Nox
Kim Makumbe
Blue Rose
Nyasha Timbe
Best Jazz
Agga Nyabinde
Josh Meck
Breeze Music
Fusion 5 Mangwiro
Best Dance (House, Amapiano, Kwaito and EDM)
La Dee
King 98
Leslie Kampila
Master Zhou
Best Tshibilika
Clement Magwaza
Ezokubhimba
Madlela Skhobokhobo
Insimbi Zezhwane
Best Traditional (Chinyakare/Chimurenga)
Brity Yonly
Mary Anibal
Mazarura
Othnell Mangoma Moyo
Best Traditional (Folk, Ezomdabu and Imbube)
Indosakusa
Skhosana Buhlungu
Amaqaqa
Best Alternative
Jeys Marabini
MJ Sings
Msizkay
Feli Nandi
Best Producer
Alicious
Nyasha Timbe
Chillspot Records
Oskid
Best Music Video
Gemma Griffiths - 'Huya Tinamate'
Janet Manyowa - 'Vaudze'
Freeman HKD - 'Robbery'
Hillzy - 'Nharo'
Best Videographer
Mitch Uta
Sly Pro
Studio Art Pictures
Director AM
Best Diaspora Artist
Nox
Dr Chaii
Vusa Mkhaya
Mlue Jay
Best Male Artist
Mark Ngwazi
Freeman HKD
Saintfloew
Leo Magoz
Best Female Artist
Dorcas Moyo
Janet Manyowa
Feli Nandi
Gemma Griffiths