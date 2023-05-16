Zimbabwe Music Awards 2023 - Freeman HKD, Feli Nandi and Gemma Lead Nominations

The nominees for the 2023 edition of the Zimbabwe Music Awards (ZIMAs) have been announced ahead of the gala ceremony at 7 Arts Theatre in Avondale, Harare, on 3 June.

Leading the nominations is Freeman HKD with five nods, followed by Feli Nandi and Gemma Griffiths with four apiece. Saintfloew, Leo Magoz and Janet Manyowa have three nominations each, while Fusion 5 Mangwiro, Mark Ngwazi, Dorcas Moyo, Hillzy, Andrea The Vocalist, Ishan, Nox and Vabati VaJehova have two nominations each.

The event will run under the theme Re-Imaging the Industry to celebrate the hard work, dedication, and success of artists and professionals who have made significant contributions to the Zimbabwean music industry over the past year.

"The list of nominees showcases the brightest and the most promising stars in the music industry in 2022, and we look forward to seeing their continued success in the future," ZIMAs said. "A point to note is that we have a few artists that definitely should be in the running but for one reason or another, they did not submit for consideration. It is important to note that one of the key rules we live by at ZIMA is that 'No submission, no entry'.

"We also had a number of eligible entries that came in albeit after the closing of submissions. According to our rules, this is an automatic disqualification. Another challenge we have faced is the classification of songs into genres. Going forward we will need to work together with all stakeholders to help artists submit [their works] to the correct categories."

Below is the full list of nominees:

Best Group/Duo

Fusion 5 Mangwiro

Vabati VaJehova

The Vine

Indosakusa

Best Newcomer

Saintfloew

Leo Magozz

Andrea The Vocalist

Cleo Arie

Best Album

Izwi - Feli Nandi

David & Goliath - Freeman HKD

Tinosvitswa Nashe - Alick Macheso

Bvudzi Rangu Ramera - Dorcas Moyo

Best Zimdancehall

Guspy Warrior

Freeman HKD

King Shaddy

Ricky Fire

Best Sungura

Leonard Karikoga Zhakata

D.T Bio Mudimba

Mark Ngwazi

Alick Macheso

Best Afropop/Afrofusion

Feli Nandi

Gemma Griffiths

Msizkay

Ishan

Best Hip Hop

Saintfloew

Hillzy

Leo Magozz

ScripMula

Best Collaboration

Freeman HKD ft. Christopher Martin - 'Zimbabwean Queen'

Leo Magozz & Friends - 'Fire Emoji Remix'

Gemma Griffiths ft. Enzo Ishall - 'Huya Tinamate'

Ishan ft. Annatoria - 'Lola'

Best Contemporary Gospel

Andrea The Vocalist

Everton Mlalazi

Janet Manyowa

The Vine

Best Traditional Gospel

Vabati VaJehova

Benny Hadassah Muzanamombe

Dorcas Moyo

Mannerz

Best R&B and Soul

Nox

Kim Makumbe

Blue Rose

Nyasha Timbe

Best Jazz

Agga Nyabinde

Josh Meck

Breeze Music

Fusion 5 Mangwiro

Best Dance (House, Amapiano, Kwaito and EDM)

La Dee

King 98

Leslie Kampila

Master Zhou

Best Tshibilika

Clement Magwaza

Ezokubhimba

Madlela Skhobokhobo

Insimbi Zezhwane

Best Traditional (Chinyakare/Chimurenga)

Brity Yonly

Mary Anibal

Mazarura

Othnell Mangoma Moyo

Best Traditional (Folk, Ezomdabu and Imbube)

Indosakusa

Skhosana Buhlungu

Amaqaqa

Best Alternative

Jeys Marabini

MJ Sings

Msizkay

Feli Nandi

Best Producer

Alicious

Nyasha Timbe

Chillspot Records

Oskid

Best Music Video

Gemma Griffiths - 'Huya Tinamate'

Janet Manyowa - 'Vaudze'

Freeman HKD - 'Robbery'

Hillzy - 'Nharo'

Best Videographer

Mitch Uta

Sly Pro

Studio Art Pictures

Director AM

Best Diaspora Artist

Nox

Dr Chaii

Vusa Mkhaya

Mlue Jay

Best Male Artist

Mark Ngwazi

Freeman HKD

Saintfloew

Leo Magoz

Best Female Artist

Dorcas Moyo

Janet Manyowa

Feli Nandi

Gemma Griffiths