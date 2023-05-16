South Africa: SA Army Chief Visits Moscow for Talks About Military Cooperation

analysis

Amid a crisis in relations with the US over South Africa's growing relations with Russia, head of the SA army Lieutenant-General Lawrence Mbatha is visiting Moscow for talks on 'improving combat readiness', according to Russia's defence ministry, citing TASS, the state-run news agency.

Lieutenant-General Lawrence Mbatha is meeting, among others, his Russian counterpart Colonel-General Oleg Salyukov. The timing, if not the mission of Mbatha's visit, seems likely to blow another hole in Pretoria's claim to be non-aligned in the stand-off between Russia and the West over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two military chiefs discussed "issues relating to military cooperation and interaction aimed at the implementation of projects aimed at improving the combat readiness of the armed forces of both countries," TASS quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying.

The Russians appeared to be maximising the strategic character of the visit, possibly to embarrass the US and the West. The SANDF, by contrast, tried to play down the significance - and the timing - of what it called a "goodwill" visit, saying it was a "long standing arrangement... planned well in advance."

It said Mbatha would visit the "higher combined Army Academy and the Artillery Military Academy" and would have staff talks with military officials. "It must be noted that South Africa has Military to Military bilateral relations with various countries in the continent and beyond," the SANDF said.

Lady R uproar

The visit comes just days after a major diplomatic row erupted between...