South Africa: CPUT Concludes Residence Evacuations Amid Chaos and a Fatal Bus Crash

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology is quiet following last week's chaos that forced the university to close all campuses.

After a week of mayhem, calm has been restored. The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) campuses are now empty. The university announced on Monday that the emergency evacuation after the immediate closure of all campuses had been a success.

Students complained of spending a night out in the cold after they were told to vacate their residences as CPUT prepared buses to transport them home to their respective provinces.

It's close to 12 am and I'm inundated by calls from CPUT students who say they are stuck after the university asked them to vacate residences and they will provided with transportation but that's not the case. @CPUT students are sleeping on the streets-- Veve (@LudidiVelani) May 12, 2023

On Friday, several students sent pictures and videos of themselves stranded outside university campuses waiting for transport to their homes.

The chaos at CPUT led to two buildings being set on fire last week, allegedly by protesting students at the Bellville and Wellington campuses.

When students began demonstrating on Monday, 8 May, tensions rose quickly. That evening, a fire broke out in a cleaning supply room on the Bellville campus while a recreational area at the Wellington campus was...