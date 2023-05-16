Rwanda: Rusizi Residents Cautioned On Disasters Amid Heavy Rains

Residents of Rusizi are being advised on how to be cautious about disasters through 'Icyumweru cy'Umujyanama' to avoid anything risky that could put their lives in danger.

The week-long programme, in which district officials are engaging with the population, was launched on May 11 and will run until the 15th across all sectors as part of their responsibilities.

According to the District Council Vice President, Giovani Fidele Kwizera, the outreach themed as 'Tujyanemo' is a good platform for close interaction with the population and collaboration towards addressing human security issues and other citizen-centred problems.

Speaking to residents in Nzahaha sector on Friday, May 12, Kwizera urged them to embrace the culture of disaster prevention before it occurs and prioritise human safety.

"Disaster awareness should be part of your priorities to make sure they are avoided for your own safety," he said.

While referring to the heavy rains of May 2 and 3 that caused floods and mudslides in parts of Western, Northern and Southern provinces leaving 135 people dead, Kwizera went on to caution that people must make sure rainwater from their homes is well-harvested and collected.

"It is still raining, yet you find houses with no gutters, something that can cause floods and put your life at risk. We also ask those who are in a high-risk zone to relocate and leave those places which put life in danger," he added.

For Odette Uzamushaka and other residents of Nzahaha Sector, such gatherings, along with local authorities or counsellors, bear a lot of fruit as people learn from each other's experiences as well as get some of their problems addressed in public.

Uzamushaka said she has learned how important terracing is as one of the primary preventive measures against disasters that often result in flooding or mudslides.

Her neighbour, Michael Rugamba, a father of seven, also welcomed the week-long programme and is happy to interact with district officials.

Stunting, school dropouts, corruption, family planning, and service delivery are among the key issues being discussed.