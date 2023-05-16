Tanzania: Chalamila Becomes New Dar Boss As Samia Transfers Four RCs

15 May 2023
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sauli Giliard

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan made a minor reshuffle to regional commissioners on Monday that saw Kagera RC Albert Chalamila being shifted to Dar es Salaam Region.

A State House press statement issued by the Director of Presidential Communications, Ms Zuhura Yunus stated that Chalamila takes over from Amos Makalla who has been transferred to Mwanza Region.

Makalla goes to Mwanza to replace Adam Malima who replaces Fatma Mwassa who has been transferred to Kagara.

Ms Fatma fills the vacuum left by Chalamila, the new Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner.

"The transfer of regional commissioners is effective immediately," the statement emphasized.

