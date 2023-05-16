Angola: Zee, Spanish Company Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Luanda — Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone (ZEE) and CIMALSA, a company owned by the Autonomous Government of Catalonia, Spain, will sign Tuesday in Barcelona a memorandum of understanding.

The MOU will provide for the transition from the ZEE to the Free Zone, ANGOP learnt today.

The four-year agreement aims to pass on CIMALSA's experience in the development and implementation of logistical, industrial and service projects, as well as the adoption of management and operating formulas already tested in projects managed by this company.

Over the last 30 years, CIMALSA has specialised in promoting, developing and managing infrastructures and centers for the transport of goods, logistics and mobility, which is the entity that will collaborate in the transition process from the Luanda-Bengo ZEE to the Free Zone.

The knowledge and experience of this Catalan company is crucial for the establishment of technical, administrative and legal procedures, in the transformation of the ZEE into a Free Zone.

The Special Economic Zone's chairman, Manuel Francisco Pedro, will sign the memorandum, during his visit to Spain from 15 to 17 May 2023.

Available data indicate that the Special Economic Zone (ZEE) yielded US$4 million in the first quarter of this year, accounted for an increase of 116% compared to the same period, whose revenue amounted to around US$2 million dollars.