Southern Africa: Meet Our Democratic Governance Initiatives Grant Recipients

press release

DWF coordinates regional dialogue and advocacy activities for the Charter Project Africa in South Africa and also supports grantees in Botswana, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia in implementing Democratic Governance Initiatives (DGIs) in the four countries through the grants provided under the project. Since its launch in November 2021, the project, which works in 11 countries across the continent, has provided grants, technical assistance and resources, and know-how to civic initiatives pursuing and promoting democracy and using civic technology to amplify citizen voices in East, West and Southern Africa.

DWF awarded seed grants to seven organisations working on democracy, governance and civic technologies. The beneficiaries are Motheo o Mosha Society and The Clicking Generation from Botswana, African Youth Development Fund from South Africa, African Child Projects and Tanzania Youth Vision Association from Tanzania, and Zambia Governance Foundation and Lobby and Youth Advocacy Program 2050 from Zambia.

Download our Grant Recipient Fact Sheet to read more on the grant recipients and their Democratic Governance Initiatives leading up to the National Multi-Stakeholder Dialogues taking place in May, June and July 2023.