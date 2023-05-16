Malawi: DPP Upbeat On 2025 Polls, Fails to Articulate How to Fix the Country

Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials on Sunday took turns at a rally in Blantyre to assure party supporters that they will form the next government after the 2025 polls, saying the Chakwera administration has failed.

However, they failed to articulate how they will fix the country, including the economy battered by natural disasters such as cyclones, rise in cost of living partly due to war in Ukraine.

Instead they dwelt on saying President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance have failed to run the country.

Former cabinet minister in the DPP administration Ben Phiri said the party is geared to get back into the government.

"Tell Chakwera to start packing now. We will be back," he said.

However, some Malawians took up on social media platforms, saying chances of the party getting back into power look bleak because of infighting and power struggle within the party.

The DPP has been grossly weakened because of power struggle, and this has been heightened by the decision by party president Peter Mutharika refusal to relinquish party presidency.