Malawi: Chinese National, 2 Malawians to Appear in Court Over Illegal Shooting of Video

16 May 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

A Chinese national and two Malawians who were arrested on Friday for allegedly shooting videos from various people in Lilongwe without their consent are expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

The Chinese national and the two Malawians are accused of unlawfully shooting the videos and sending them to China for unknown purposes.

They are expected to take plea at a court in Lilongwe.

Lilongwe Police Spokesperson Hastings Chigalu identified the suspects as Cheng Ling Hua, 50, Blessings Makhaza and Medson Phiri, both 24.

Chigalu said angry residents at Kaphiri location bayed for the blood of the two Malawian suspects after they were caught taking videos of people without their consent.

When residents confronted them, the suspects told them that the videos were being taken for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Lilongwe Police detectives rushed to the scene and took into custody Makhaza and Phiri for interrogation.

Police also proceeded to Cheng Ling Hua's house for his arrest after the two Malawian suspects named him to be the one behind the project.

Police learnt that the Chinese national sends the boys on such errands to collect videos, which are later processed before sending them to China.

However, they were all tight lipped to disclose about the end product, and the main purpose of sending the videos to China.

The development, according to Chigalu, forced Lilongwe Police detectives to raid Cheng Ling Hua's house in Area 3, on Friday, where five computers and multiple cellphones that are believed to have been used in committing cyber crimes, were seized.

Chigalu said the seized electrical gadgets will undergo a proper analysis to establish what they were being used for.

