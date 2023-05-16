Malawi: Youths Demand Removal of Mayor Over Defilement Charges

16 May 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Some youths in Mzuzu are demanding the suspension of the Mzuzu City mayor who is answering defilement charges.

Mzuzu Youth Anti-Corruption Movement youth say they are disappointed that mayor Gift Desire Mkandawire continues to be in office working despite facing the serious criminal charges.

Public Relations Officer for the movement, Rehema Patrick said it is unfortunate that the mayor is still working at a time he should have been suspended to pave way for investigations.

The sentiments by the movement come as Nyirenda was scheduled to attend the Mzuzu youth open day as the guest of honor.

However, Mzuzu city council spokesperson McDonald Gondwe said the movement is yet to communicate to the office officially and can not comment on the matter.

Nyirenda who is currently on bail which was granted on 19 August, 2022 is accused of defiling a minor.

