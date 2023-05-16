Zimbabwe: CCC Activist Attacked for Wearing Chamisa T-Shirt, Stabs Mobster in Retaliation

A CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) activist from Magunje is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing a fellow bar patron, who attacked him for wearing the opposition party's T-shirt.

Knowledge Kumbweya (42) of Runesu village, Chief Dandawa in Magunje appeared before Karoi Magistrate Moreblessing Makati facing one count of attempting to kill Thando Mugoni, who was part of a mob which assaulted him in politically motivated violence.

Accused person was remanded in custody to May 19, 2023 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

District public prosecutor, Reginald Chavora told court that on May 4 at around 1700hours at Nyariya business centre, Magunje, complainant was having a beer with other patrons when accused person arrived wearing a yellow T-shirt inscribed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) emblazoned with its leader, Nelson Chamisa's portrait.

This did not go down well with Mugoni who confronted Kumbweya and challenged him over donning opposition party regalia.

In turn, accused person defended himself arguing it was his right to put on whatever clothing of a political party of his choice.

Court further heard a fist fight broke out between the two and other patrons joined in assaulting Kumbweya using fists, booted feet and empty beer bottles.

As a result of the attack, Kumbweya sustained lacerations on the right ear.

It was averred in the midst of the fracas, Kumbweya drew out an okapi knife and stabbed complainant once on the left side of the chest resulting in Mugoni sustaining a deep cut.

Accused was later disarmed and taken to Chidamoyo Police Base while Mugoni was rushed to Chidamoyo Mission Hospital before being transferred to Karoi District Hospital for further treatment.

Mugoni was later transferred to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, where he is admitted and his condition reportedly critical.