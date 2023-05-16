Malawi: Airtel Malawi Rebrands Strapline to Live Youths Imaginations

Premier mobile network service provider, Airtel Malawi plc, has rebranded its strapline from "the smartphone network" to "a reason to imagine", effectively kick-starting a nationwide campaign to energize young people towards realizing their imaginations.

Airtel Malawi Managing Director, Charles Kamoto, led scores of the company's staff and customers in unveiling the new strapline during a colourful ceremony held Monday night in Lilongwe, which was characterized by glamour, fireworks and performances.

Kamoto said the new strapline seeks to energize youths towards their progress as they constitute at least 70 percent of the population and the development of the country is in their hands.

"We believe youths have imaginations and Airtel must be an enabler for them to achieve those imaginations.

"As soon as they realize that with Airtel they can do anything, they will have energy and develop passion in implementing their ideas".

The Airtel Malawi Managing Director further said the company achieved the objectives of its former strapline considering that "owning a smartphone is now the aspiration for everyone".

Airtel, he said, now wants people to use a smartphone to create their future and as an enabler for progress in whatever business they conduct.

"Whoever and whatever imagination or talent they have to build on, it is possible with Airtel so that the objectives of their imagination is achieved".

Kamoto, therefore, said Airtel Malawi is embarking on a continuous campaign to ensure that this mindset change is entrenched, more especially among young people.

"We will execute and amplify this campaign for we know it will result into action, which will make youths and the nation progress".

One of the customers to the ceremony, Lilongwe-based Dana Domoya, commended Airtel Malawi for rebranding the strapline, adding "she is expecting from the company continued provision of the best services and opportunities for everyone".