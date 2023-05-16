Uganda: Judicial Service Commission Appoints 42 Officers

15 May 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has appointed 42 judicial officers at various levels.

In its statement dated May 12, 2023, the commission says the appointments were made during its 59th sitting.

In the new deployments, 14 were appointed deputy registrars and these include; Agnes Alum, Samuel Olumo, Francis Matenga, Faisal Mulalira, Jane Mugala, Sarah Barungi, Low Karungi, Patricia Muhumuza, Geoffrey Sayekwo, Robert Mukanza, Didas Muhumuza, Jessica Chemeri, George Obong and Josephine

The deployments have also seen eight assistant registrars appointed, and 20 chief magistrates deployed in acting capacity for a period of one year.

In the first of its kind, the commission has also appointed 22 court clerks and 33 office attendants. These were previously recruited by the Public Service Commission.

The commission says the appointments are aimed at improving service delivery in the judiciary service.

"The appointment of these judicial officers and support staff will go a long way in improving access to justice and to reduce case backlog in courts across the country." JSC noted.

Source:

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.