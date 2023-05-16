Uganda: Driver Vents Over Low Pay, Judiciary in Panic Over Threats

15 May 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

A driver who shared frustrations regarding his low salary has put the officials in the third arm of government under panic, creating a dash to engage him and make promises to the rest in the same situation.

Stanley Kisambira, a driver who has been working with the Judiciary for the last 15 years, using social media rang out a series of frustrations over what he termed us inadequate salary at his post.

He claimed to be attached to the chambers of the Chief Justice, hence juxtaposing the salaries of both offices, while making a case to the public to justify his frustrations.

On landing on the audio recording from Kisambira, officials in Judiciary summoned him for candid talks, pleading with him to use the formal channels of communication for such matters.

In a statement later, the judiciary acknowledged Kisambira's concerns but said interventions have been made and will be reviewed over and over to ensure that he (Kisambira) and others in his situation are helped.

"Whereas the approved salary for drivers may be inadequate, the judiciary leadership resolved that the allowances for all non-judicial staff ( drivers inclusive) in the institution be enhanced in line with the CSI No 6 of 2018 on duty facilitation allowance. This was an intervention to facilitate the lower cadre of staff whose salaries have not been enhanced," a statement from the judiciary reads in part.

The judiciary says that such an intervention has ensured that each driver is paid a reasonable consolidated allowance on a quarterly basis which when added onto their salaries brings the take-home amount to at least Shs1m. This is on top of fringe benefits like health insurance among others.

"This is to reassure staff that everything is being done within the laid down legal precincts to further address their welfare concerns," the statement continues.

Kisambira's comments come only two weeks after the shooting of former State Minister of Labor Charles Okello Engola by one of his security personnel Private Wilson Sabiiti.

Witnesses claim that after shooting Engola, Sabiiti started firing in the air while shouting that he can not be broke while working for a whole minister.

It is reported that Sabiiti had a litany of personal financial issues that shaped his frustrations.

