Zimbabwe: Tanzanian Champions Young Africans Interested in Signing Zim Forward Billiat

TANZANIAN football giants Young Africans have confirmed their interest in former Zimbabwe international forward Khama Billiat.

Billiat's contract at Kaizer Chiefs is set to expire next month, which means the South African club risk losing the accomplished attacker for free.

The experienced attacker has now emerged as a prime target for the newly crowned Tanzanian champions.

Young Africans' interest in Billiat has been confirmed by the club's vice president Arafat Haji, but he insisted that they will only discuss potential new signings at the end of the season.

"He is a high-level player that we would like to have in our team," Haji told the Isolezwe newspaper.

"We know him and we know that his contract is ending. However, he is still a Chiefs player, we must respect that.

"We will discuss the signing of players and plans for next season after the season is over."

Billiat, who joined Kaizer Chiefs from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018, is yet to return from a long-term injury he sustained in November last year.

Despite having played his last competitive game in October last year, the attacker is the club's joint-most creative player in the league with four assists this term.

It is unclear whether Kaizer Chiefs will offer Billiat a new contract but the club's football manager Bobby Motaung recently stated that they are in talks regarding the futures of the players whose contracts are expiring at the end of next month.