Angola: Government Bets On Communication to Improve Country's Reputation

Luanda — The creation of an internal and external communication environment is the government's bet to communicate more assertively and better disseminate the actions carried out by the Angolan Executive, according to the secretary of state for social communication, Nuno Caldas.

While speaking at the closing ceremony of the training on writing techniques addressed to institutional communication officers and press attachés at the Journalists Training Center ( CEFOJOR) in Luanda, Nuno Caldas added that the training and other ongoing actions aim to improve the communication methods to make citizens understand better the government actions, programs and decisions.

He explained that the external communication aims to improve Angola's reputation abroad and develop economic diplomacy for investment attraction.

"The country has seen the best days, registering a new progression in terms of public investment and openness to foreign investment, so it is necessary to take "this good news and all the good things that has been done in the country" he added.

During the training, journalist Geraldo Quiala who taught on "Writing techniques and preparation of newsletter" advised the attendants to use corporate emails only in official communication in order to avoid strangers to access the content.