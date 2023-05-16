Angola: Government Bets On Communication to Improve Country's Reputation

15 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The creation of an internal and external communication environment is the government's bet to communicate more assertively and better disseminate the actions carried out by the Angolan Executive, according to the secretary of state for social communication, Nuno Caldas.

While speaking at the closing ceremony of the training on writing techniques addressed to institutional communication officers and press attachés at the Journalists Training Center ( CEFOJOR) in Luanda, Nuno Caldas added that the training and other ongoing actions aim to improve the communication methods to make citizens understand better the government actions, programs and decisions.

He explained that the external communication aims to improve Angola's reputation abroad and develop economic diplomacy for investment attraction.

"The country has seen the best days, registering a new progression in terms of public investment and openness to foreign investment, so it is necessary to take "this good news and all the good things that has been done in the country" he added.

During the training, journalist Geraldo Quiala who taught on "Writing techniques and preparation of newsletter" advised the attendants to use corporate emails only in official communication in order to avoid strangers to access the content.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.