Uganda: Keto Kayemba Elected President of Pan African Federation of Accountants

16 May 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

Former Assistant Auditor General of Uganda, Keto Kayemba has been elected new president of the Pan African Federation of Accountants (PAFA).

The announcement was made at the 13th PAFA general assembly held on May 14, 2023 in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.

Established in May 2011, PAFA is a non-profit organisation that works to strengthen the capacity and influence of the accountancy profession in Africa.

Kayemba's election makes her the first Ugandan to be inaugurated as PAFA president.

Prior to the latest development, Kayemba has been serving as the vice president of the federation.

The former Assistant Auditor General of Uganda has also served as a member of the council of Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU).

She has as well as served as the deputy chairperson of the Professional Accountancy Development Committee of the International Federation of Accountants.

PAFA is recognised as a regional organisation and network partner by the International Federation of Accountants. Its membership comprises 56 professional accountancy organisations in 45 African countries and five international affiliations.

