Uganda: Govt to Pay Striking Doctors

Government has said that it will pay senior health officers their arrears. The decision was reached during a Monday cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja.

In the same meeting, the Ministry of Finance was tasked to avail funds to pay medical interns.

The developments were confirmed by the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi and the Uganda Medical Association Secretary General Dr. Herbert Luswata.

The decision comes after several demands from medical students and doctors' associations, who have been advocating for fair compensation for interns.

The decision to pay medical interns is expected to benefit thousands of students across the country and provide them with some financial stability during their training period.

The cabinet decision has been welcomed by medical students and doctors' associations across the country. They have hailed it as a significant step towards recognising the contribution of medical interns to the healthcare system and improving their working conditions.

The move is also expected to have a positive impact on the healthcare system, as it is likely to improve the quality of care provided to patients. Medical students who are not burdened by financial worries are likely to be more focused and motivated, which can only be beneficial for patients.