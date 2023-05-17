Zimbabwe: Govt Warns Schools Against Demanding Usd Fees - Says It's Illegal

Government has warned private and public schools from charging fees exclusively in USD saying the local ZWL is the country's legal tender.

Schools opened last Tuesday with a majority of them pegging fees in USD arguing the ZWL is easily eroded by inflation. In cases where the ZWL was accepted it was pegged using the black market rate.

Some public schools accepted half of the fees payment in USD and the rest in local currency.

In a statement the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education said the demand to receive payment exclusively in USD is illegal.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education has noted with concern the demand for school fees and levies in USD by school authorities.

"For this reason, all public and private schools must accept all forms of currency payment obtained in the country for school fees and levies.

"Therefore, the demand to receive payment exclusively in USD is not permissible and is contrary to the laws of the land," reads part of the statement.

The ministry added that ZWL is still the legal tender in Zimbabwe and guardians should be allowed to use it to pay fees and levies.

"Parents/guardians opting to pay school fees in USD or in Rand should be allowed to do so calculated against the prevailing bank rate on the authorized fee and levy structure. As a matter of fact, no school; public or private should charge fees without the approval of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education."