South Africa: A Funeral to Remember for Shakoane

Despite the heavy downpours, the spirits of Mamelodi Sundowns supporters remained strong as they bid farewell to the beloved communications officer, Alex Shakoane.

The funeral service, held at the Assemblies of God church in Shakoane's hometown of Mamelodi, took on a celebratory tone, honouring the life of a man who dedicated himself to football at Sundowns.

Shakoane, who battled for an extended period after suffering a stroke, passed away last week, leaving a void in the hearts of his family, friends and the Sundowns community.

The service witnessed the presence of prominent figures such as Patrice Motsepe, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, renowned football players, and officials from various football clubs, including Kaizer Chiefs official Bobby Motaung.

But it wasn't without drama, with ex-Kaizer Chiefs public relations officer Louis Tshakoane being taken away by the police shortly after making a speech.

He was arrested for fraud after evading capture by the cops for the last four years.

One by one, speakers took to the stage, reflecting on Shakoane's deep-rooted passion for the beautiful game and his unwavering loyalty to Sundowns.

Speaking about her late father, Lerato Shakoane expressed the sadness of witnessing his once vibrant and energetic presence succumb to pain.

She said, "It was very hard. My father was strong, and it was really hard to see a very energetic, sporty person so broken and in tears."

Lerato also cherished the memory of spending Christmas with her father, telling the crowd about its significance as a family tradition.

They did not know it would be their final Christmas together, as a stroke struck Shakoane just two days later, on the 27th.

Former chairman Patrice Motsepe shared his admiration for Shakoane's unwavering positivity.

Motsepe revealed, "I had never heard Alex say a negative thing. He was always positive. Nothing could dampen his spirit. He was always spreading love and hope. In his honour, we should love one another."

Former and current players also paid their respects, reminiscing about their initial encounters with Shakoane upon joining Sundowns.

They described him as a source of inspiration, always encouraging them to strive for greatness on and off the field.